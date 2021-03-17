Tamil Nadu logs 867 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, 561 discharges, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday.

With this, the total cases in the state have escalated to 8,61,429 including 5,450 active cases and 8,43,423 total discharges.

However, the death toll mounted to 12,556 including new deaths.



"Five states i.e Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.73 per cent of the new cases are reported from these states in the past 24 hours. 24,492 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," informed the Union Health Ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

"These include 75,01,590 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 75,91,670 front line workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 19,11,913 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 60th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

