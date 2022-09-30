Tamil Nadu: Madras HC directs police to grant permission to RSS rally on Nov 6

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to organise the rally on November 6 instead of October 2.

The Court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by RSS' Tiruvallur joint secretary R Karthikeyan against the Police for denying permission to the route march on October 2.

The court made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violate the order.

"The Court had passed orders only after taking all circumstances into consideration and that no one should be allowed to undermine a judicial order and denial of permission despite court orders seems to be a mockery," RSS Side Senior Counsel Prabhakaran argued.

Police side Council Elango said that the central intelligence agencies itself had given inputs to the State regarding possible disturbance of law and order due to the action taken against the Popular Front of India (PFI).



Earlier on Thursday, citing Law and order issues Tamil Nadu government denied permission for RSS planned human chain March across Tamil Nadu which was scheduled to conduct on October 2.

In the official release from Tamil Nadu Government, "Chennai High Court has given permission to the RSS March and ordered the Tamil Nadu government to consider giving permission for the RSS March. Though it is said that, due to law and order issues the Government is denying permission for RSS March."

"The Union Government has banned PFI and condemning this various Muslims organization are protesting across Tamil Nadu. Recently, various events in Tamil Nadu are triggering religious feelings and on the same day of planned RSS March. Few political parties have asked permission for human harmony chain demonstrations against the RSS march. Police are working day and night and patrolling to ensure law and order in the state. So it is decided not to give permission for the RSS march and other organised Human Harmony chains, "the official release said.

On September 22, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tamil Nadu government to approve the route march proposed by RSS at 50 locations on October 2 but left it open to the administration to impose the necessary conditions.

Following this order, various DMK alliance parties like VCK, MDMK and communist party requested the government not to give permission for the RSS March. (ANI)

