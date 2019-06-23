Tamil Nadu: Madurai Corporation distributes RO water to ration card holders in Iravathanallur village

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 23, (ANI): In Iravathanallur village, Madurai Corporation is providing RO water 6-days a week, to the residents. The Corporation has issued one coupon per ration card for the distribution of water.

Karuppasamy, a beneficiary in the village said, "Madurai Corporation is providing RO water service to this village. The water is given on the basis of ration card for which a water card has been issued. Every household gets 2 bottles of water each day. This has solved the water scarcity problem to a great extent in this village."

Alagarsamy, the motor attender while speaking to ANI said "The water distribution starts from 4 pm till 6 pm. We have allocated a water card to villagers in which we give two pots of water to every household."

However, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswamy said that 10 MLD water will be brought to Chennai from Jolarpettai in Vellore via trains, DMK Party treasurer Duraimurugan threatened to protest, if the AIADMK goes ahead with the plan.

While speaking to the press on Sunday, he said, "We will protest in Vellore if the water is taken from the district and given to Chennai." (ANI)

