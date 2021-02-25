Tamil Nadu making major contribution to India's industrial growth: PM Modi

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India's industrial growth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development initiatives.

Speaking at the event here, he said the Government of India's commitment to port-led development can be seen through the Sagarmala scheme.

"Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India's industrial growth. One of the basic needs for the industry to grow is a continuous power supply. Today I am happy to dedicate to the nation two major power projects and lay the foundation for one more power project," he said.

PM Modi called Coimbatore a city of industry and innovation. "Today we begin many development works that will benefit Coimbatore and entire Tamil Nadu," he added.

Speaking on the modernisation of the Bhavanisagar dam, he said this will irrigate over 2 lakh acres of land and would benefit farmers in the state.

"I am reminded words of the great Thiruvalluvar he said farmers are the ones who truly live and all others live because of them, worshipping them," he said.

The Prime Minister said Tamil Nadu has a glorious history of sea trade and port-led development.

"I am happy to launch various projects related to V. O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port, Tuticorin. We recall the efforts of great freedom fighters VOC. His vision for vibrant Indian shipping industry and maritime development inspire us greatly. The projects launched today will further strengthen cargo handling of the port. It will even support green port initiative. Apart from this, we will take further steps to make port into a big transhipment port in the east. Whenever ports are more efficient, it contributes to India being Atmanirbhar and a global hub for trade as well as logistics," he said.

"The Government of India's commitment to port-led development can be seen through the Sagarmala scheme. About 575 projects at a total cost of over Rs 6 lakh crores have been identified for implementation during the 2015-2035 period. These works cover ports modernisation, new port development, port connectivity enhancement and coastal community development," he added.

Emphasising that development and care for the environment are closely linked, PM Modi said the VOC port has already installed 500 KW rooftop solar plant.

"It makes me happy that VOC Port has taken up grid-connected 5 MW ground based solar power plant at a cost of Rs 20 crores," he said.

The Prime Minister said at the core of development is ensuring dignity to every individual. "One of the ways to provide dignity is to provide shelter to every one. To give wings to dreams and aspirations of people, PM Awas Yojana was started. It is my privilege to inaugurate 4,144 tenements. They are built in several areas. The cost of this project is Rs 332 crore. These houses will be handed over to those who never had a roof over their heads even after 70 years of Independence," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes to former Tamil Nadu CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. (ANI)