Tamil Nadu: Miniature artist makes 1-inch gold figurine of Lord Ram

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): On the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a one-inch gold sculpture of Lord Ram.

"The construction of the Ram Mandir is a historic day. We have been waiting for this day for decades and today, this dream finally becomes a reality. Whenever a historic event occurs I like to commemorate it with a miniature sculpture of gold. This one-inch statue of Lord Ram made of 1.02 grams of gold is my way of documenting this day. I will send this to the Ram Temple trust," Mariappan, the miniature artist to ANI.



The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage. (ANI)

