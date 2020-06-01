Tamil Nadu Minister inspects ration shop in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju on Monday inspected a ration shop after a woman here from Bethanyapuram complained of bad quality of rice being given to the beneficiary.

The woman complained to the Minister that the quality of rice is not good at Madurai's Bethanyapuram Pandiyarajapuram ration shop number 6.

Based on the complaint, Minister Raju immediately inspected the particular ration shop and ordered the suspension of vendor Dharmendra after the investigation revealed fraud at the ration shop.

"After inspecting the shop, we have seen the fraud. The quality of the rice is not good. I have ordered the suspension of vendor Dharmendra of ration shop number 6 by the concerned authorities," he told ANI.

(ANI)

