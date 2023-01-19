Tamil Nadu Minister Sekar Babu should ensure safety of temple staff: State BJP chief

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit chief Annamalai on Wednesday asked Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister Sekar Babu to ensure the security of temple staff following an incident in which a temple worker was allegedly killed when he questioned people drinking alcohol on temple premises.

BJP State President Annamalai, taking to Twitter said, "Minister Mr. @PKSekarbabu should immediately ensure the proper security of the temple staff and property."

The deceased, identified as Krishnan, was a temple worker at Navaneetha Krishna Swami Temple in the Tirunelveli district.



"I urge on behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu that the family of the deceased temple employee @CMOTamilnadu should be given immediate appropriate relief and that both his sons should be given government jobs," Annamalai tweeted.

The BJP Tamil Nadu Chief also slammed the law and order situation in the state.

"One thing is how badly law and order is broken in Tamil Nadu. The Hindu Religious Charities Department, which is supposed to prevent malpractices and illegal activities in temples, aims only at temple dues," he said in a tweet.

Muneerpallam Police has registered a case and arrested seven people: Kombaiya, Sellakutti, Balachandran, Isakkipandi, Marriyappan, Padhmanathan and Aiyappan.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the seven accused were drinking inside temple premises on January 15 where Krishnan allegedly obstructed them and raised questions for which he was killed. (ANI)

