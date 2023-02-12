Tamil Nadu: Miscreants break into 4 ATMs; steal over Rs 80 lakh cash

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants broke open four ATM machines and decamped with over Rs 80 lakh cash in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

The burglars looted four ATMs in the three areas including Thenimalai, Polur and Kalasapakkam.

Six special police teams have been formed and the police are conducting intensive investigations across the district and its boundaries to nab the culprits.



The miscreants broke open the ATMs using gas cutters and decamped with the cash.

After taking out money from the ATMs, the miscreants set the ATM machines and CCTV cameras on fire so that the police could not find them using fingerprints and CCTV footage.

They broke open the ATM machines at four consecutive places, looted the money, and then set the ATM machine on fire with a welding machine, a senior police officer said.

The CCTV camera and hard disk installed in the ATM machines were burnt and the police are trying to find the thieves. (ANI)

