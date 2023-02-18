Tamil Nadu: Miscreants who broke into 4 ATMs, stole over Rs 72 lakh cash, arrested in Haryana

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Six miscreants involved in ATM robberies in Tamil Nadu have been arrested in Haryana based on scientific evidence, said IGP N. Kannan.

The miscreants broke open the ATMs using gas cutters and looted Rs 72.7 lakh from 4 ATMs in Kalasapakkam.

IG Kannan further informed that "Under the supervision of E.G.P., Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vellore, MS Muthusamy, nine special forces were formed. On intensive investigation, it was revealed that north state persons were involved in the incident."



"More than 6 people were involved in the robbery and they were staying in the Kolar area of Karnataka state. Before engaging in the robbery the accused had surveyed the crime areas," added Kannan.

Further, the police also informed that the criminals were arrested in Haryana and they recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash and the vehicle used by them.

"With an intensive manhunt, the criminals were arrested in Haryana state based on scientific evidence. Out of the money stolen by the robbers Rs 3 lakh in cash and the vehicle used by them were found."

Further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)

