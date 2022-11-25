Tamil Nadu: MLA Ruby Manoharan's suspension stayed by Congress

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee stayed the suspension of MLA Ruby Manoharan citing that the suspension was done "in contravention of the principle of natural justice."



"It has come to my notice that KN Ramasamy, Chairman Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of Tamilnadu PCC has suspended Ruby Manoharan, MLA. The procedure has been followed improperly and done in contravention of the principle of natural justice. I hereby stay the suspension order made against Ruby Manoharan, MLA and also stay the entire disciplinary proceedings in the above matter being conducted by the Disciplinary Action Committee of Tamil Nadu PCC," read a notice by AICC Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry In-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao.

As per reports, the DAC suspended Manoharan after he failed to appear for an in-person inquiry over violence in Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai. (ANI)

