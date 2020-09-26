Tamil Nadu: Mortal remains of Balasubrahmanyam brought to his farmhouse in Thiruvallore

Thiruvallore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Mortal remains of legendary musician S P Balasubrahmanyam were brought to his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district on Friday night for last rites.

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon. He was 74.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other political personalities offered condolences on the death of the musician.



Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."



The musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.



On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.



In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

