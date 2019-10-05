Tamil Nadu: Mystery boat washed ashore in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A boat washed ashore on Saturday on the Uchipuli beach here without any fishermen, engine or nets.



The front of the boat was damaged. Police are investigating whether it belongs to fishermen from nearby localities as such boats are used for fishing in Tuticorin and Kanyakumari areas.



A phone was found in a compartment of the boat. The police are trying to trace the owner for any further leads. (ANI)

