Tamil Nadu: Nearly 40 peacocks found dead in Madurai district

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Nearly 40 peacocks were found dead in Phoolangulam village of Madurai district, informed officials on Tuesday.

The carcasses, which were found by Madurai district forest officials, were seized and sent for post-mortem.

"Yesterday 18 peacocks and today more than 20 dead peacock carcasses have been confiscated," informed district forest officials.



According to a local villager, he had found ten peacocks and later the forest department found 40 peacocks.

"More than ten peacocks were found dead in the field while I was tending cows. After this I informed the police, then the forest department found 40 peacocks dead in the last two days. Forest department should take action against the concerned person," said Muthuraj a local villager.

The Madurai wildlife range officer said that a case has been registered and necessary action will be taken.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," said Madurai Wildlife Range Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

