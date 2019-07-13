Tamil Nadu: NIA raids 4 places in Chennai, Nagapattinam in Ansarulla terrorist gang case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state here on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India.

"The NIA carried out searches at the house and office of accused Syed Mohammed Bukhari in Chennai city and houses of Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu," the agency said in a statement.

The investigation agency had learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

" During searches, nine mobiles, 15 SIM cards, seven memory cards, three laptops, five hard discs, six pen drives, two tablets, and three CDs/ DVDs were recovered besides documents including magazines, banners, notices, posters, and books," the statement said.

A case had been registered against the three on July 9 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UA (P) Act after NIA received credible information that the accused persons were conspiring and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the government. (ANI)

