Tamil Nadu: Onion prices shoot up in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The prices of vegetables, primarily onions have drastically increased in Chennai following recent heavy rains and floods in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Gyan Shekharan, a wholesale trader said: "The rate of onions start from Rs 65 per kg, then they go up to Rs 80 per kg."

He also stated that this surge in vegetable prices have been caused due to heavy rains and floods in the region, which have damaged the crops.

"This is a major hit on middle-class people. They are unable to spend so much money on vegetables, so they buy a half a kilogram where they earlier used to buy 2 kg, due to which our sale goes down as well," he added.

Shoppers in the market have expressed their displeasure over the sudden hike in onion prices.

"The condition here is very severe. Vegetables like onions are being sold at an exorbitant rate. The government must take some initiatives to control the prices of the vegetables," said Joseph Mathew, a shopkeeper from Chennai.

Meanwhile, the prices of onions have also shot up in the market in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, primarily because of the destruction of crops due to rains.

On Tuesday, farmers staged a protest at Gadag, Karnataka demanding fair prices for onions, by blocking roads at APMC market while alleging that mediators cheated them. (ANI)

