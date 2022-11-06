Tamil Nadu: Over 6 thousand liquor bottles seized in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): Police seized over six thousand liquor bottles stored, waiting to be sold illegally, in a private club in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday.

In a crackdown against the marketing of illegal liquor in the Madurai district, police confiscated around 6,228 liquor bottles stored illegally in a private Manamagil Mandram (Club) in Madurai, and arrested one person.

During the police's investigation, it was revealed that these liquor bottles were sold at unauthorized times. These were caught during a police raid at a private Manamagil Mandram( Club) owned by Panaselvam at Mela Perumal Mestri Road," Madurai Police said.



The police registered a case and arrested the manager namely, Maharajan.

Earlier in September, Andhra Pradesh Police seized and destroyed 2.43 lakh liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana.

According to Police, the bottles carried liquor worth Rs 5.47 crore. The liquor bottles were destroyed at Nandigama in the NTR district. The liquor bottles were destroyed in the presence of senior police officials.

"Liquor bottles were transported illegally from Telangana. So far we have destroyed 2,000 litres of illicit liquor and filed 226 cases," said Kanthi Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada.

On the order of the state government, Andhra Pradesh Police have been conducting surprise raids at the check posts on the city outskirts. The move was taken following the reports of illegal liquor transportation from other states to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

