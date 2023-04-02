Tamil Nadu: Palm Sunday celebration on Rameswaram Island, commemorate triumphal entry of Jesus Christ

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Palm Sunday was well celebrated in churches on Rameswaram Island. The devotees gathered to partake in the festival in a traditional manner and carry cut palm leaves in their hands during the processions.

The Christian season of Lent before Easter began this year on February 22 with Ash Wednesday. The last Sunday of this Lent is observed as Holy Sunday.

Palm Sunday is celebrated annually by Christians to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem. It is also known as the Holy Sunday of Songs. It is celebrated on the Sunday before Jesus' resurrection (Easter).



In this way, Palm Sunday was celebrated in the churches of Rameswaram island. Kurutholai Bhavani was held at Thangachimadam St. Theresal's Church which was presided over by Father Jebastian.

Just as the people of Jerusalem welcomed Jesus with olive leaves in their hands in those days, many Christians took palm leaves, shaped them into a cross, and carried them in their hands.

Following the completion of Kurutholai Bhavani at St. Teresa's Church, special prayers were held under the leadership of Father Sebastian. (ANI)

