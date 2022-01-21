Tamil Nadu police summons actor Siddharth in defamation case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday said that actor Siddharth has been summoned over his defamation case against badminton ace Saina Nehwal over PM Modi's security breach in Punjab.



"Actor Siddharth has been summoned (over his controversial tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal). We've actually received 2 complaints; another one is on defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case. We only need his statement," said Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thinking about how to get the statement. We have summoned actor Siddharth", confirmed the Chennai Police Commissioner. (ANI)

