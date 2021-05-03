Tamil Nadu polls: DMK-led alliance on course to victory with huge margin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): The DMK-led alliance is poised to defeat the ruling AIADMK and form the government in Tamil Nadu with the latest trends from the Election Commission showing that DMK has already won three seats and is leading on 125 more on its own in the 234-member assembly.

AIADMK also won 5 seats and is leading on 67, while its ally BJP is leading on three seats and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on six seats.

Congress, which is an ally of DMK has won one seat and is leading on 15 more. DMK's other allies CPI and CPI (M) are leading on two seats each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is leading on four.



Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is leading only on one seat.

The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

Adequate arrangements were made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The counting is taking place amid COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

