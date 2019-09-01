A visual of a street in Madurai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
A visual of a street in Madurai on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Tamil Nadu: Price of flowers increase ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:44 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): There is a steep increase in the price of the flowers in Madurai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam festival.
A vendor, Arumugam told ANI," The price of the flowers is higher because this year the flower production has declined due to lack of rain which has resulted in high price."
"I buy flowers regularly from this market and the price is 50 per cent higher than the last week," Sathish, a local resident said.
As Tamil Nadu is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it will also celebrate Onam, the 13-day festival from September 1.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar is due to arrive next month. This year the festival will be starting from September 2. (ANI)

