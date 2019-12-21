Tamil Nadu: Protest continues in Chennai over the citizenship act

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Amid uproar of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were seen staging protest at the Central Railway Station here on Saturday.

All organisations were seen shouting anti-CAA slogans in unison and holding placards in opposition of the newly passed legislation.

Some protestors even got in a scuffle with the police who were trying to oversee the security arrangement of the area.

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Act, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

The Chennai Police has so far registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna and MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullah.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)