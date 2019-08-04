Tamil Nadu: Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Madurai

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:50 IST

Raebareli accident: Don't know who Kuldeep Sengar is, says truck owner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling to Raebareli in, said he is unaware who expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is.