Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive more rains: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive rains in the next few days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Sunday.

"Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said N Puviarasan, Director, IMD Chennai.

The IMD official has also urged fishermen not to venture into the sea near Kanyakumari sea, Maldives and Lakshadweep for the next couple of days.

Puviarasan also told ANI that since October 1, Tamil Nadu has received 39 cm rain, which is 3 cm higher than the seasonal rainfall. (ANI)

