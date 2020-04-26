Tamil Nadu records 1,885 COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 in the State while toll rose to 24.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the State's Health Department, the number of active cases stood at 838 in Tamil Nadu.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

