Tamil Nadu records 746 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 746 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.



The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.72 per cent. A total of 1,03,258 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

759 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 26,79,130. 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 36,443. There are currently 8,418 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 27,23,991 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

