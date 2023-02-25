Tamil Nadu: Registration numbers mismatch causes confusion among candidates during TNPSC exam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): An alleged mismatch in registration numbers of candidates caused confusion during the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examination on Saturday, officials said.

Notably, TNPSC conducted II (Group II & IIA) exams in which confusion occurred due to the mismatch of registration numbers of candidates.

The main written examination for the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group II & IIA) is being conducted today in 20 district centres.



The difference in the sequence of arrangement in the attendance sheet order and the question booklet order cost delay in the distribution of question booklets to the candidates, TNPSC said in an official statement.

However, the issue was resolved and examination commenced in all the centres, it said.

According to the TNPSC officials, it has been instructed to give additional time to the candidate corresponding to the delay in the commencement of the examination in the forenoon session and the afternoon session has been scheduled to commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. (ANI)

