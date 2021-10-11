Tamil Nadu reports 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,329 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, the total cases of this virus rose to 26,78,265 including 16,130 active cases.

However, the death toll touched 35,783 in the state here with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours.



The total recoveries are at 26,26,352 including 1,436 people getting discharged from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days), informed the Union Health Ministry.

The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,30,971, which is the lowest in 208 days, and constitutes 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the ministry said. (ANI)

