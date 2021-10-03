Tamil Nadu reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,531 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, the total cases of this virus rose to 26,68,495 including 16,972 active cases.

However, the death toll touched 35,650 in the state here with 23 fatalities in the last 24 hours.



The total recoveries are at 26,15,873 including 1,582 people getting discharged from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths due to infection in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Of these, Kerala logged 13,217 new COVID cases and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, there are 2,70,557 active cases of COVID infection in the country, while 4,48,817 people have succumbed to the infection so far. With 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country now stands at 3,30,94,529.

A total of 1,50,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,74,49,936 so far, the bulletin said. (ANI)

