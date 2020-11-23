Tamil Nadu reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 1,655 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours making the total tally in the state to 7,69,995, according to the Tamil Nadu State Health Department, on Sunday.



According to the press release published by the Tamil Nadu State Health Department, "Tamil Nadu has reported 1,655 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours making the total count in the state to 7,69,995. Total discharges are 7,45,848 and the death toll has touched 11,605. Active cases in the state are at 12,542."

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. (ANI)

