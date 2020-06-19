Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.
The death toll is at 625 after 49 deaths were reported on Thursday, the health department said. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:44 IST
