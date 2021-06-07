Tamil Nadu reports 21,410 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally crosses 22 lakh-mark

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): With 21,410 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid tally reached 22,16,812 on Saturday, according to data by the state government.

As many as 443 deaths and 32,472 recoveries recorded in the state on Saturday. At present, Maharashtra has 2,57,463 active cases.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.





India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.



The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

