Tamil Nadu reports 2532 COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 2,532 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 59,377.

"The death toll rose to 757 after 53 deaths were reported today," the state government said.

There are 25863 active cases now in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)

