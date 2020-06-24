Tamil Nadu reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths across the state.

With this, the total cases in the state reached 67,468, while the death toll increased to 866, according to Tamil Nadu Health Department.

As many as 32,079 samples were tested today while total 9,76,431 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

