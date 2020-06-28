Tamil Nadu reports 3,940 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 3,940 new COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 82,275, said State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State include 45,537 discharges, 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths, State Health Department informed.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)



