Tamil Nadu reports 4,280 new cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): As many as 65 deaths and 4,280 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

With 4,280 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,07,001 in the state. While the total number of active cases stands at 44,956, the death toll has reached 1,450, said the health department.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655. (ANI)

