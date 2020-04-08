Tamil Nadu reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 738

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): With 48 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 738, said Beela Rajesh, State Health Secretary, on Wednesday.

"The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has mounted to 738," Rajesh told reporters.

She further said, "Out of 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 today, 42 people are from "single source" event."

679 cases out of the total 738 cases in the state are from "single source" event," she added. (ANI)

