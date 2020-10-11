Tamil Nadu reports 5,015 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11 (ANI): As many as 5,015 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total positive cases to 6,56,385, said state's Health Department on Sunday.

According to the state health department, 5,005 people have recovered from the disease while the state still has 44,095 active cases.



However, 65 people have succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,252. Total discharged cases stands at 6,02,038 in the state.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. (ANI)

