Tamil Nadu reports 525 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of total people infected with the virus in the state to 6,535, said the Health Department.

At present, there are 4,664 active cases in the state.

With four persons succumbing to the disease in the state, COVID-19 toll now stands at 44.

Of total cases, 1,867 cases are linked to the Koyambedu market. Total 1,824 patients have discharged till date after being treated for the coronavirus. (AN)

