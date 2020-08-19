Tamil Nadu reports 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A total of 116 deaths and 5,795 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the state's health department informed.

The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 3,55,449, including 53,155 active cases and 6,123 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and highest-ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, added the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 1,092 fatalities were reported across the country.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths. (ANI)

