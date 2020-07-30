Tamil Nadu reports 5,864 new COVID-19 cases, tally surges to 2,39,978

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): With 5,864 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the tally of coronavirus surges to 2,39,978 in the state.

According to the state Health Department, 5,295 patients were discharged today.

There are 57,962 active cases while 3,838 have died in the state due to virus, said the Health Department.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases. The total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The total cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added.

A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968. (ANI)