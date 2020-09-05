Tamil Nadu reports 5,870 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, the total number of active cases now stands at 51,583. A total of 5,859 patients have also been discharged in the last 24 hours

The Health Department said 3,98,366 patients have been discharged till now while 7,748 have lost their lives due to the virus.

India reported the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases above 40 lakh. (ANI)

