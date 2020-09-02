Tamil Nadu reports 5,990 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,990 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's overall coronavirus count to 4,39,959.

State Health and Family Welfare Department said in a bulletin that there are 52,380 active cases in the state.

With 5,891 patients discharged today, the total number of discharged patients stands at 3,80,063.

The death toll has gone up to 7,516 after 98 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The total number of samples tested to date stands at 49,64,141.

India's case count has gone up to 37,69,524 with 78,357 new cases. (ANI)

