Tamil Nadu reports 5,996 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,09,238

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With 5,996 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday, the tally rises to 4,09,238, according to the state Health Department.

The state has also reported 5,752 recoveries while 102 people have died, said the Health Department.

There are 52,506 active cases, 3,49,682 recovered cases in the state.

The death toll stands at 7,050 deaths, added the state Health Department.

With a record spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The total death toll has reached 61,529. (ANI)

