Tamil Nadu reports 606 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 606 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin by the State health department.



The state also reported 685 recoveries in this period after which the active caseload stands at 6,708.

As many as 11 patients lost their lives due to the virus.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. The nationwide count of the new COVID variant, Omicron has crossed the 400 mark. (ANI)

