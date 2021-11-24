Representative Image
Tamil Nadu reports 741 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

ANI | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 03:26 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu recorded 741 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the media bulletin issued by the health department, the state has 8,536 active cases.
In a span of 24 hours, 808 recoveries were reported with which the figure of total recoveries climbed to 26,76,825.

The death toll in Tamil Nadu is 36,401.
The state has a total of 310 COVID-19 testing facilities. Of these, 69 are government-run centres and 241 are private centres.
Meanwhile, 7,579 new cases were registered across the country on Tuesday, the lowest in 543 days, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

