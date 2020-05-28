Tamil Nadu reports 917 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 18,545

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 (ANI): As many as 817 people have tested positive of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"With 817 people being tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu today, the total number of cases in the state stands at 18,545," read an official statement issued by the state government.

It further read that six people have succumbed to the disease today and 567 people had been discharged.

While the total number of deaths and discharged reported in the state so far is 133 and 9,909 respectively.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

