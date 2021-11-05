Tamil Nadu reports 945 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 945 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.



During the same duration, 1,047 people recovered from the infection while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of currently active Covid cases to 10,895.

So far, a total of 27,06,493 Covid cases have been reported in the state, the bulletin says. Out of this, 26,59,407 people have recovered from the virus while 36,191 people have lost their lives to it. (ANI)

