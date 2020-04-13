Tamil Nadu reports 98 new COVID-19 positive cases, total mounts to 1173

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) April 13 (ANI): With 98 more people tested positive for COVID-19, the number of cases surged to 1173 in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Monday.

"Today, the number of samples that are positive are 98. Of these 98, 91 are from a 'single source' and 7 are from contacts. A total of 58 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19," said Rajesh here while addressing a press conference.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 1173.

She said that a total of 12, 746 samples tested in the state so far.

"A total of 11 doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. As many as 4 lakhs rapid testing kits have been ordered and they will be available to us shortly," she added.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)