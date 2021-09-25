Tamil Nadu reports fresh 1,733 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,733 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Friday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.



The state has logged a total of 26,53,848 cases to date with 17,196 active cases.

With 1,631 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 26,01,198 while the death toll mounted to 35,454.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 31,382 new cases of COVID-19. With 32,542 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the country also registered the highest ever recovery rate of 97.78 per cent since the start of the pandemic, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

