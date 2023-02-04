Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges shut in Thanjavur, Pudukottai districts amid heavy rainfall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): In the wake of continuous heavy rainfalls in the isolated places of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts will remain closed on Saturday, respective District Collectors said.

Due to the Depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rain lashes in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in the districts.

Earlier on Thursday, schools and colleges were shut amid heavy rainfalls in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts of the state. One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools was announced in the Thiruvarur district.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is forecasted in isolated regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

A depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, IMD said.

Low pressure along with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists over Tamil Nadu's Comorin and the neighbourhood areas.

Notably, Heavy Rainfall of one centimetre was observed in Tamil Nadu's Attransapattinam and Cuddaloce districts on Friday, as per IMD. (ANI)

